KULR (Billings)- 3 people have been transported to a local hospital following a 3 vehicle crash outside of 5 Corners Quik Stop on Hwy 312.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kirk Robbins, two vehicles were in the eastbound lane waiting to turn left into the 5 Corners Quik Stop.

A white pickup was traveling westbound when the first vehicle was waiting to turn into the gas station. The second vehicle, a Honda, turned too early causing the pickup to t-bone the Honda attempting to turn into the gas station.

When the vehicles collided they clipped a third vehicle.

2 of the 3 people in the Honda were ejected from the vehicle.

MHP says all 3 people from the Honda were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup did not appear to have any serious injuries.