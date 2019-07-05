Authorities in the tourist island of Bali, Indonesia are trying o make amends after admittedly neglecting its turtle population.

For years and years, baby turtles were poached for a profit with little enforcement of laws to protect them.

Conservationists wanted to show that Friday, things are going to be different.

Eighty baby sea turtles hatchlings were released into the ocean.

Children were given significant roles in the release. They were each given individual turtles in a banana leaf filled with water.

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtles are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list.