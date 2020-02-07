The Department of Public Health and Human Services say that emergency department visits related to vaping are declining, but after the eighth case of a vaping related illness was reported in Montana -- it is a reminder that the problem still remains a concern.

DPHHS officials say that the new vaping illness case in Montana involves a individual in their 20's from Cascade County. The DPHHS says they are continuing to work closely with the CDC and FDA in an effort to find a cause of the vaping and e-cigarette associated lung injuries.

According to Cleveland Clinic, vaping at a high rate could pose serious respiratory illnesses in the future.

M.D. Humberto Choi says "over the period of three years, they found that people who were using electronic cigarettes were 30 percent more likely to be diagnosed with a chronic lung disease like COPD, asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis."

For those who have taken up vaping as an alternative method to cigarettes, studies show that not only is this method not effective, but it is not safe either.

"In the end, you're using both products at the same time, and they found that very few people stopped smoking, even when they added the electronic cigarettes. What they saw, was when they're using both types of cigarettes combined, the effect in the lungs was actually worse than just smoking regular cigarettes," says Choi.