LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Native American groups urged ABC Studios executives to end their silence and engage with them in direct dialogue, cautioning against making token gestures to try to brush off how their program “Big Sky” miscasts the threat of violence against women in the region where the show is fictionally set.

The latest invitation to discuss the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis in Indian Country and remedy failures and shortcomings in the ABC series comes as eight more Indigenous organizations, representing hundreds of thousands of Native Americans, joined the growing coalition of educational and advocacy groups and individuals. The Native American groups suggested a safe, socially distanced meeting could be held in Montana, since the series is filmed in Canada.

These new organizations – the Association on American Indian Affairs (AAIA) Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (ITCA); Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Nations (M.A.S.T.); National Indian Education Association (NIEA); National Indigenous Women's Resource Center (NIWRC); Tribal Education Departments National Assembly (TEDNA); United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund (USET SPF) and United Tribes of Michigan (UTM) – all wrote to ABC executives, including David Kelley, calling for a dialogue toward a resolution.

In this latest letter to ABC, the groups wrote: We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring truth and justice for our missing and murdered grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters, nieces, and friends while fighting to bring them home. However, ABC’s erasure of our experiences undermines these efforts by rendering the crisis invisible to the broader American public and exacerbating the obscurity felt by our people, who remain unseen or overlooked on our own ancestral homelands.

Gay Kingman, executive director of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association, noted that ABC can choose do the right thing by playing a role in calling attention to the long-invisible tragedy of MMIWG. “We have an opportunity here to educate, provide help for grieving families, solve crimes, and return missing children to their families, but it takes all of us to be alert, to work in multiple jurisdictions, and pass meaningful laws,” she said.

Blackfeet member Tom Rodgers, an organizer who heads the Global Indigenous Council, said the outpouring of support is intensifying and supporters are energized by the effort to get Hollywood to rethink its approach to Native cultures and realities.

“Many have witnessed the invasion of our Native lands and now all are waking up to this invasion of our families, friends, tribes and nations brought upon us in the form of the heinous missing and murdered indigenous women and girls crisis,” Rodgers explained. “The battlefield is no longer an invasion of our land rather it is an invasion of native women and girls.”

Rodgers added, “As Native sisters and brothers continue to embrace this cause we will now begin to turn to our African-American and Latino brothers and sisters so that their voices are heard in this coalition of conscience. There will be no more silence and no more dreams deferred."

David Sickey, chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, commended all the organizations, their leaders and members for signing on. “A movement that seeks honesty for the sake of embracing the truth tends to draw others ready to take a stand for what they believe in,” Sickey said. “We are entering a time where the coming together of tribes and nations on issues of survival is the new normal.”

William (Bill) Snell, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, pressed ABC and “Big Sky” to consider the initiation to open a dialogue and seek resolution. “We can make this a meaningful moment when people put aside ego and step up together in partnership, in citizenship and in enlightenment,” Snell said.

Rodgers added, “The parties involved here should note the opportunity to heal and be guided by the wise words of Sitting Bull: ‘Come let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children.’”