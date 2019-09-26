Paris was in mourning on Thursday as the Eiffel Tower went dark to pay tribute to late French President Jacques Chirac.

Chirac, a two-term French President who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the holocaust and defiantly opposed to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo paid tribute to her predecessor by ordering flags on all municipal buildings to be lowered to half-mast.

A giant screen was erected on the Esplanade to show pictures of the late president.

Chirac's son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told media that Chirac died peacefully, among his loved ones.

Chirac was 86-years-old.