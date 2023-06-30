BILLINGS, Mont. - New Billings Superintendent Erwin Garcia outlined his goals for the coming school year and beyond.

"Educators mater," Superintendent Garcia said. "Educators make a huge difference."

NonStop Local asked, "What are your big goals right away?"

"So, big goals right away. Number one is structure," he said. "Special Education parents need to have a voice. Not only special education parents, but all parents should have a voice. So, one of my first, I guess, steps moving in the right track has been being able to connect with the parents. We have a change of leadership in the special education department. We hired a principal, a sitting principal, because I wanted that person, not only be an expert in special education, but also have that principal experience. Because what we need is to be able to extend ourselves to the community. To listen to the community. We're looking and we're working towards assembling a parent advisory committee. Our parents of special needs students will have a voice within those groups. We're also planning to have monthly meetings with different parts of the community and the city."

"Overall, the goal is to build that trust with the community," he added. "There will be times when we are not going to agree on decisions. But at least they're going to know we're telling them that we don't agree and these are the reasons why. We're putting our face forward, so they have an opportunity to communicate their concerns and their ideas for the future of the district."

He described another big goal:

"We're looking for exemplars. We're looking for mastery. For those groups of teachers who are making such a great difference in certain schools around the district. So, that great quality PLC is replicated across the district. Because every child deserves a quality teacher and a quality lesson. And somebody said, 'It's not by chance, but by design.' Design is critical."

"In every aspect of the work, we have to look for the exemplar," he added. "Even we think about reading instruction. Right? Reading instruction at the kindergarten level. The first thing I will be asking my team is, 'Where is the exemplar? Where is that teacher or that school that does a phenomenal job of teaching reading in kindergarten?'"

"I know that if we strengthen first instruction, and the quality of the lessons is better, we will get better outcomes," he said.

"We should be able to see the results of that, I would say, in a short-term period," he added. "We should be able to see, within six months to a year, a positive trend. So, we will be able to report that to the public. How we're making strives toward that educational excellence."

Superintendent Garcia also talked about wanting to increase opportunities for high school students and build on some of the career pathway opportunities that already exist.

"Currently, we have dual credit courses being offered and AP courses for our students," he said. "One of the ideas is to enhance that so our high school students can actually receive an Associate's degree. To have an Associate's degree in high school by the time they graduate. They walk with their high school diploma and their Associate's degree in hand. We need to look for the partnerships with the colleges and universities that are in Billings. I'm starting to reach out to the presidents of these institutions."

Superintendent Garcia moved to Billings with his family this week from Texas.