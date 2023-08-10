Billings, MT- It's no secret there's many things to do at MontanaFair, including plenty to keep your kiddos captivated.

Heritage Park hopes to revitalize an area of Metra Park that has long been seen as a dead zone.

Part of the plan involves a large garden, and event area.

But for the opening weekend, MetraPark plans to use the space to display heritage arts and trade jobs, like beekeeping, entomology, and composting.

And assistant general manager of the park, Tim Goodridge, says they will be hosting these events thought-out MontanaFair to help educate people of all ages.

Goodridge said, " that's really what we are trying to do is add an educational element to the fair because in the past if you think about it was all grown from 4h exhibits, and that's what this whole county fair has grown out of. It gotten much bigger because we've added a lot more attractions and excitement to it with concerts and carnivals and tons of food and all that. But there's a nostalgic element to it as well because people want to come for the excitement this year but people who have lived in Yellowstone County their whole lives, they have stories and memories about the fair. "

And while heritage park is just starting to kick up dirt, a huge pile has formed fit for excavation and extraction.

Chairman of Dig it Days, Jonathan McNiven, illustrated, "when you show up to dig it days, you are going to see a bunch of heavy equipment in a secure are that's going to be on the far end of the area that's all-heavy equipment with a trained operator. So, each kid and adult is going to be able to operate and learn about the equipment and actually get in and have hands on experience with the equipment."

McNiven boasts that this year's Dig it Days will feature a lot of exciting features.

Including mining equipment construction equipment, and a cement truck filled with sand to pour out a roller filled with sand and quarters.

He says there will also be a few designated pieces of equipment for individuals from 14 and up to operate.

Dig it Days, like Heritage Park, hopes to educate and inspire those who attend their exhibits.

By showing people the opportunities trade jobs can offer, in a wide variety of career fields.

With hands on, dirty experience

Heritage Park is hosting a variety of events starting the 12th of August through the end of MontanaFair.

However, Dig it Days will only be up for scoops next weekend, at the one and only MetraPark.