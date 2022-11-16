Lewistown- It's not every day you come face to face with a snake, but on November 12, 2022, ZooMontana brought a scaly surprise to American Prairie.

American Prairie partnered with ZooMontana to invite the public to learn more about some of the native wildlife surrounding them every day.

The critters in question were a plains hognose snake named Wilbur and an eastern screech owl named scout. Both animals are native to Montana.

Educational staff from ZooMontana answered questions about the animals and showed visitors how they could safely interact with them.

One of ZooMontana's Education Leads, Fernanda Mora, explains why programs like " Eco Critters" is so important to Montana. "We are the only zoo within Montana, so it is nice to be able to bring a little bit of the zoo all over the place. So, we think it serves great educational purposes so the public can learn about the native Montana wildlife and also to give them an interaction with live animals that are prepared to meet them."

Both Scout and Wilbur act as ambassador animals for the zoo and they have been trained to meet and teach the public.