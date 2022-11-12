Lewistown, MT- It's not every day you come face to face with a snake, but ZooMontana brought a scaly surprise to American Prairie on November 12, 2022.

American Prairie partnered with ZooMontana to invite the public to learn more about some of the native wildlife surrounding them every day.

The critters in question were a plains hognose snake named Wilbur, and an eastern screech owl named scout. Both animals are native to Montana. Educational staff from ZooMontana answered questions about the animals and showed visitor how they could safety interact with them.

One of the Education Leads at the event, Fernanda Mora, thinks what they do has a huge impact on those who visit. "We are the only zoo within Montana, so it is nice to be able to bring a little bit of the zoo all over the place. So, we think it serves great educational purposes so the public can learn about the native Montana wildlife and also to give them an interaction with live animals that are prepared to meet them."

Both Scout and Wilbur act as Ambassador Animals for the Zoo and they have been trained to meet and teach the public.

Brooke Tucker, another Education Lead for ZooMontana, believes that in-person interactions with the animals are pivotal to the public better understanding the natural world around them." It's really hard to care about things that you don't know a lot about and the best way to learn about something is to see it in person. Taht gives you a better chance to connect with that animal watch their behaviors, watch their interactions with humans and be able to explore that animal and learn firsthand that animals' personalities. Animals are all individuals just like us, so that allows people to connect better with them."

ZooMontana hopes they can bring programs like "Eco Critters" to more locations, to bring more people opportunities for interactions and information.