SIDNEY, Mont. - Ranchers in eastern Montana are preparing for another spring storm, even as they deal with damage and lost calves from the last one.

"I know a lot of people are out," Sidney Rancher Racquel Schipman said. "If they don't have barns, they are putting bedding in tree rows. And getting things closer back to the buildings too or just bedding things down. A lot of people had to get creative with as bad as the winds were blowing; pulling trailers up to block your corrals."

Schipman said they lost a calf and a colt during the last storm. They also had damage to their home.

"It blew so hard, it blew snow up into the vents of our roof," she said. "And, as it started warming up and melting, yesterday, I started seeing some water spots on our ceiling. I got nervous and thought it was our roof leaking."

Schipman described the effort to protect the colt:

"We'd take her in and warm her back up and take her back out. We'd throw her in the tractor bucket and haul her to a warm building and get her warmed back up. And take her back out to nurse with the mare."

In spite of Schipman's efforts, the colt developed pneumonia. And she wasn't able to take the colt to the vet because the roads were closed.

Another rancher 24 miles east of Sidney, in North Dakota, Jeff Severson said he is giving his animals extra feed and checking on them ahead of the storm. He cleaned out his heated shed and put down new, fresh straw.

He said it was challenging to check on his animals in the last storm. He described bringing a calf back to the house with his snowmobile:

"This is a pasture that I grew up in. I know like the back of my hand and I couldn't see two foot in front of me. I got lost for 10 minutes until I hit a fence."

Severson said his family lost at least 35 calves in the last storm.

"I'm down 100 head because of the drought of last year," he said. "And I just lost at least 35 head of calves. I'm going to be less than half after this thing is over. It's not good. It's definitely not good."

Richland County MT Disaster and Emergency Services is asking people to not travel during the blizzard, except for emergencies.