Easter fun at zoo Montana

BILLINGS, Mont.- Bring the family to come and enjoy Zoo Montana’s 2nd annual Golden Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. Admission for this event is $8 for everyone, and the gates will open at 10 am and close a 4 pm.

Families are encouraged to come and participate in the hunt for one of the 10 prize-filled golden eggs hidden throughout the zoo. This is not a large-scale egg hunt, but ZooMontana staff will hand out eggs while their supplies last.

Aside from the hunt for eggs, there will be food trucks, pictures with the easter bunny, animal encounters, games, and a pop-up shop from Frae Everyday Goods.

Those with a membership to the zoo can skip the line and get in for free the day of the event. If you haven’t already, you can sign up to be a Zoo Montana member on their website.

For more information on this event, you can find out more on their website.