Earth movement below BBWA irrigation ditch being monitored

BILLINGS - The City of Billings, Billings Bench Water Association (BBWA) and Yellowstone County DES continue to monitor the movement of earth below the BBWA irrigation ditch affecting the area around N. 14th Street, N. 15th Street and Park Place.

Yellowstone County released the following key information in a press release:

1. The canal was turned off by the BBWA on Saturday.

2. The BBWA is checking their liner and making any necessary repairs.

3. Ditch will be turned on when BBWA is done with their work. We have been informed by the contractors that stabilization work can be done with water in the canal.

4. The City of Billings has hired a local geotechnical firm and a national stabilization contractor to perform the stabilization project.

5. The contractor is mobilizing equipment into the site and will be starting stabilization efforts this week.

6. While a firm plan is not in place yet, the anticipated solution will involve soil nails as well as excavation of material on the slope.