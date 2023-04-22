Earth First Aid Recycling Center helps keep recyclable material out of the Billings Landfill

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday is Earth Day and people in the Magic City are doing their part by advocating for environmental issues and highlighting local efforts to make a difference for our planet.

Last year, Earth First Aid Recycling Center saved nearly 7 million pounds of recyclable material from being in landfills. Kyle Forman, Billings Solid Waste Division superintendent said "That's 7-millions pounds that are not coming here, I don't know what their breakdown is but if a portion is that is plastic, that plastic that's coming here is never going away." Foreman added the regional landfill will be full within the next 50 years. He said the city doesn't currently run a recycling service -- but there are private companies in the area that will take recyclable material.

Paul Schultz, who manages shipping and receiving at Earth First Aid said many in Billings do their part to be environmentally responsible.

Schultz said, "We have a donation area outside, most of you are probably familiar with it on the west end our estimate is about 3,000 customers a week that visit that donation area. it's over 24/7 -- it's a really busy place."

According to the EPA – Montana generated almost 82 million pounds of trash in 2021, of that total 2.3 million pounds was recycled. The EPA also said recycling is their most preferred method of waste management – after reducing the overall amount of trash generated.