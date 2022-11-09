MONTANA - Early results for the two ballot initiatives are up on the Montana Secretary of State's website. Votes are still being counted, so these results aren't final.

At the time of this article, 82% of voters said 'yes' to Constitutional Amendment Number 48 concerning electronic data and communications privacy. Eighteen percent of the voters said 'no.'

Ballot language for the amendment says: "C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizure."

If it passes, it will go into effect on July 1, 2023, according to Montana State Senator Ken Bogner.

Concerning the Born Alive initiative, early numbers show 48% of voters said 'yes', while 52% said 'no.'

Ballot language for the initiative says:

"This Act legally protects born-alive infants by imposing criminal penalties on health care providers who do not act to preserve the life of such infants, including infants born during an attempted abortion. A born-alive infant is entitled to medically appropriate care and treatment. A health care provider shall take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the infant."

It also says that health care providers who do not take medically appropriate and reasonable actions could face a fine of up to $50,000, up to 20 years in prison, or both.

If it passes, it will go into effect January 1, 2023.