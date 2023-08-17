Early morning standoff ends with an arrest in Stillwater County

BILLINGS, Mont. --The suspect at the center of a shooting and subsequent SWAT response in a Billings trailer park remains in custody.

A heavy police presence closed a portion of King Avenue for almost 10 hours all for the suspect to be caught in another county.

This all started with a shooting that sent three people to the hospital and turned into an hours long event.

From the time police responded in the early morning hours until almost 11 am, King Avenue West was closed between 32nd Street & 36th Street while they were securing the scene in the Golden Meadows Trailer Court.

The road was closed to protect innocent passersby from potential gunfire.

However, around 10:30am the SWAT teams started packing up and leaving without taking anyone into custody, which left many questions.

Eventually, the suspect,39-year-oldDarrellBryant, was found and arrested in Stillwater County with the help of multiple agencies.

Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said the circumstances of a situation dictate how their officers and teams respond.

When police responded to reports of a shooting, the three victims told police that they believed the suspect was armed and inside the home on West Meadow Drive.

Operating on that assumption, SWAT was activated, and the standoff began, and once that happens, Lennick said it doesn’t matter how long it takes, they want to make sure everyone comes out of it safely.

"When we get into that situation it's all time, everything gets slowed down and we just use that to our advantage and we start methodically moving through the process of getting the right people in place, getting the communication set and in place. starting those attempts to make contact and a lot of times those go unanswered for some time; you know it's uncommon for a suspect to completely ignore us for the first portion of the stand-off."

It was eventually determined that the suspect had fled the scene by the time police responded and found the shooting victims.

Bryant was later located and arrested in Columbus after the victims were able to provide additional information to the police. The entire scene from when the police arrived until when the Crime Scene Investigation van left was a total of nearly 24 hours, leaving residents in the area concerned about their safety.

Some neighbors said they’ve had to call police to the residence a few times before for various reasons.

Some of them went as far as to say they were not surprised that the suspect – 39-year-oldDarrellBryant is the person accused of shooting the victims.