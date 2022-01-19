BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police is reporting a shooting near the 200 block of south 27th st.

BPD says via Twitter officers located a 32-year-old male at a separate location with gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going and there will be a police presence in the area of south 27th st.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene, this will be updated as new information comes in.