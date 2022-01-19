BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police is reporting a shooting near the 200 block of south 27th st.
BPD says via Twitter officers located a 32-year-old male at a separate location with gunshot wounds.
That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is on going and there will be a police presence in the area of south 27th st.
KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene, this will be updated as new information comes in.
22-003726 Shooting near the 200 block of S 27th St. Officers located a 32 year old male at a separate location who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation on goingSgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 19, 2022