RED LODGE, Mont. - A man was killed Thursday in an early morning rollover crash near Red Lodge.

A GMC Sierra was southbound on US-212 when it left the side of the road for an unknown reason, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.

The driver re-entered the roadway before crossing the center line and going off the other side.

MHP says the driver then over-corrected, overturned and the car rolled multiple times.

The driver, a 32-year-old Red Lodge man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment and fatigue are possible factors being investigated.