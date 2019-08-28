Early morning fire heavily damages Billings home, cause under investigation

A fire broke out at a Billings home, leaving severe damage with smoke billowing from the building.

It started around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, near Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street. The garage and detached carport were on fire when crews arrived. The fire quickly spread to the home and a detached shed.

Crews say it took less than 30 minutes to get the flames under control. Four people were in the home at the time the fire started, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.