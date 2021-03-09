UPDATE: Billings Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says an attended candle is the cause of a fire that burned a camper in the Heights this morning.

McLain says heavy fire damage occurred throughout the camper, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire has been deemed accidental.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews responded to a camper that was on fire at the Heights Inn Motel parking lot in Billings Tuesday morning.

According to Billings Fire Chief Battalion Kevin Johnson, the camper was on fire when firefighters arrived and they were able to put it out.

The owner of the camper and their pet dog were able to escape without injuries, Johnson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.