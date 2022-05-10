BILLINGS, Mont. -- String robberies have been happening all around Billings and this morning two in the same neighborhood are connected and the police would like your help catching the suspect.

Early this morning, on the West-end of Billings, BPD responded to an aggravated robbery where two suspects held a homeowner at gunpoint – fortunately enough no one was injured.

Police say the robbery took place on the 3700 block of Grecian way around 5 am.

LT. Matt Lennick with Billings police tells me one suspect arrested at the scene is a 16-year-old boy.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

According to LT. Lennick, this incident is connected to another robbery that took place this morning – but he did not give any additional information.

He says the suspects had a gun, but it was not held against anyone.

We also spoke to a couple of neighbors in the area, who told us they were surprised that they did not see or hear anything about the robbery.