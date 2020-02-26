The Billings Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monroe Street that caused the full evacuation of an apartment building.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson said the call came in about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire. Johnson said there is smoke throughout the building, but the fire damage is mainly contained to one apartment.

There are five apartments in the building. Johnson said all of the residents of the building were evacuated with no injuries.

An investigation is underway.