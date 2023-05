BILLINGS, Mont. - The Eagle Seeker Community Center began its grand opening on Friday.

The goal of the center is to provide community resources for the Billings community.

"It's all about the mind, body, and spirit," said Leonard Smith, the CEO of the Native American Development Cooperation.

The festivities for the opening include food trucks, live music, a youth dance exhibition, and a Triaa Art Market which will begin on Saturday at 10:00am.