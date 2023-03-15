Eagle Mount provides Spring Break camp for young adults with disabilities

BILLINGS, Mont. - Eagle Mount has been serving the Treasure State since the early ‘80s by providing opportunities where people with disabilities can participate in fun, interactive recreation activities.

Every year during spring and summer break, they offer day camps offering various sorts of games, arts/crafts, chair yoga, swimming and other engaging fun activities.

This year, Mount Eagle has more than 20 participants who are taking the benefits of the day camp at Central Christian Church.

Each participant is evaluated prior to identifying what adaptations are needed to help them have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Rachel Heveron, the Adaptive Program Director for Eagle Mount Billings, said that these programs provide a wonderful way for youth and young adults with disabilities to socialize and engage with the community.

"This week, we are hosting our spring break camp at Central Christian Church. We also have a partnership with MSUB and tomorrow we are headed up there for an adaptive PE lesson. The campers are doing things that they did not think they could do and it's awesome to see them push themselves out of their comfort zone and it also sometimes pushes us out of our comfort zone,” added Heveron.

Eagle Mount is also organizing their first cycling fundraiser “Cycle to Soar” on April 1 to raise awareness and funds for offering year-round recreational activities for children and adults with disabilities.