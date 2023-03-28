BILLINGS, Mt: Eagle Mount is hosting their first cycling fundraiser at the Billings Family YMCA on Saturday to provide adaptive year-round recreational activities for young adults with disabilities.

As part of 'Cycle-to-Soar'—forty teams of six riders will ride in individual 20-minute heats.

The top cyclist and top fundraiser will be awarded with prizes at the end of the event.

Lauryn DeLuca, one of Eagle Mount Volunteer Coordinators, living with cerebral palsy, explains how this event will help the organization to create better opportunities for their members with disabilities.

"We are going to be cycling to raise funds for eagle mount's mission of creating recreational facilities for person with disabilities in Billings, Montana and beyond. Those funds will go to programs, needs, and equipment. We need volunteers to help with day of activities. I believe these slots are one hour long at cycle to soar so it would be a great way to be introduced to the eagle mount family," added DeLuca.

The fundraiser will take place on April 1st from 8 am till noon.