Eagle Mount Billings host first ever Cycle to Soar Fundraiser

BILLINGS, Mont. -- F or over 35 years, eagle mount has been dedicated to providing the city of billings with adaptive recreation so that people living with disabilities can live life to the fullest.

Saturday, 25 teams put the peddle to the medal for the first-ever Cycle to Soar fundraiser to raise awareness and grow support for programs that help integrate people living with disabilities into the Magic City community.

Executive Director of Eagle Lynn Mullowney Cabrera said money raised through the Cycle to Soar and donations are vital to their seasonal programs. "We provide fun enriching meaningful opportunities for those with disabilities to have a great summer surrounded by eagle mount volunteers... we've got over 10 programs and they're years round and again the support of the community is what makes it possible," said Cabrera The top three cycling teams raised nearly $12,000. One of those was Team Taylor, which was named after one of their riders. Taylor Johnson is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, which affects her mobility. T aylor said the support of her family and friend as well as being able to walk is all the motivation she needs. "What keeps you going what's your motivation? walking...do you want to walk? I want to walk...better? better...we try, that's why we go to eagle mount. yeah, right!" said Taylor and her dad Lance