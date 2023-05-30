CROW AGENCY, MT- The National Park Service (NPS) announced the selection of Dustin Sene, who has worked for NPS for over 15 years as superintendent of Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. He will begin his new assignment on June 4th.

“I am honored to serve as the new superintendent of Little Bighorn Battlefield and to play a part in preserving this important site and its story,” said Sene.

“I am passionate about providing visitors with meaningful experiences and strong connections to American history and lessons of our past. I am also deeply committed to building relationships with the Tribes and the local community and to collaborate with our partner organizations.”

Sene currently serves as superintendent of Tonto National Monument, and he began his NPS career in Yellowstone National Park in technology services before transitioning to resource and visitor protection for the park.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dustin to the team,” said James Hill, Powder River Group superintendent.

“His commitment to collaboration and teamwork, his experience working with Tribal partners and park stakeholders, and his Montana roots make him a great fit for Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument."

In his new position, Sene will report to the superintendent of the Powder River Group of Eastern Montana and Wyoming national parks which includes Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Devils Tower National Monument, and Fort Laramie National Historic Site.