Duke University will require students to show proof of vaccination this fall

Duke University has announced it will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination to student health officials before they can enroll for the fall semester.

The statement from Duke's president, Vincent Price, says the policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the fall semester.

Price says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

Tags

Recommended for you