Dueling protests are underway at an ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado

Dueling protests are underway at the ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado.

Anti-immigration and customs enforcement protesters marched for miles to the detention center today where the ICE supported had already gathered.

Police closed the roads around the center and set up barricades separating the two groups.

Dozens of officers stood guard.

The Aurora Police Department said it would respect people's right to protest, but would not tolerate anyone threatening others or damaging property.

Earlier this week, anti-ICE protesters protested outside the home of the direction of the immigration center.

Three people were arrested, but police said the protest was non-violent.