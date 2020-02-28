"Duck Dynasty" star visits Emmanuel Baptist Church to speak to men and boys

The event was hosted by the Emmanuel Baptist men's ministry, with the purpose of Jase speaking to challenge men to learn what it means to be a godly man. During his presentation, Jase mentioned how his father went from being the worst person he knew, to the best man he knows after he found his faith through God.

Though Jase is known primarily from his time on the popular show "Duck Dynasty," he aims to be known for something greater. He hopes to provide life lessons through faith that others may not be able to do.

"I think people come and listen to me because I'm not, you know a paid preacher or I don't work for some religious group, I'm just a believer. And so, right or wrong, they think "there may be a reason why he's sharing that" you know? says Robertson.

The event was open to the public, but a select few VIP guests were able to meet Jase and receive an autographed copy of his book, "Good Call."