Dual credit tuition free for 2019/ 2020 school year

Dual Enrollment tuition is free for the 2019/ 2020 school year.

Dual Enrollment is a program for students to earn college credit while still in high school. This opportunity is available for high school students over the age of 16.

And, it's not too late to register for the program for this fall.

Director of Dual Enrollment at City College/ MSU Billings Sydney Donaldson said, "It's not too late. I would say the biggest thing is you need to work with your high school counselor to make sure it's going to fit in with your schedule because you have to make sure you are still meeting all of those requirements for your high school classes. It's definitely not too late to get enrolled in some of these classes for Fall."

Casey Skinner, a student at MSU Billings who earned dual credits in high school, said, "I am going to be graduating a semester early, so that's going to be around $3,000 that I saved."

Madi, a high school student in Billings, said, "It feels super nice to know that I have some college-based classes behind me and that I am going to go in saving money because college is super-expensive. So, I want to save as much as I can obviously."

There is more than one way to do dual enrollment. The first option is to take a class in your high school. Classes offered vary by high school, so you will need to check with your school. There is also a university connections dual enrollment option. Using this option, high schoolers can take classes online, even during the summer.

For more information, you can talk to your high school counselor or go here: http://www.msubillings.edu/connections/