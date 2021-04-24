The search continues for a missing 3-year-old. Her name is Arden Pepion from the Blackfeet tribe in Browning.

The search and rescue for Arden has now turned into a search and recovery.

Blackfeet Incident Command says based on the weather, and time passed since she was last seen, they think this is now a recovery effort, which means crews don't know if she's alive.

Arden Pepion is 3-years-old, 31 pounds, and about 3 feet tall. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn on the front.

We're told she was last seen around 7 pm Thursday, in the area of Joe Show East off of 89 South

The drone video is from a company called "I Fly Big Sky."

Owner Kevin Danz says he reached out to police to offer the special thermal capabilities of his drone, in hopes of bringing Arden home.

Danz is also a special deputy for the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's department, with a background in search and rescue.