Driving safe with motorcyclists

As spring continues and summer starts to roll up on us, more motorcycles will be sharing the roads with cars.

Beartooth Harley-Davidson wants to remind car owners and motorcyclists, it's important to practice safe driving as temperatures continue to rise.

Barry Usher, owner of Beartooth Harley-Davidson, said parking lots and intersections are the most dangerous places for riders. He said it doesn't matter if you're going eighty miles per hour, or just five, you can still get hurt if you are not being attentive.

"Right now, Just asking people to look three times before the pull out of an intersection, as they go past other intersections there's a lot more motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians out on the road as the weather gets nicer and we all need to look out more on the road to make sure everybody is safe," said Usher.

Motorcycle riders should also always cover up by wearing gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and boots to protect themselves from scrapes if they do fall Usher advised.

He said for car drivers, the biggest problem they see are distracted drivers, and he asks the community to be attentive and keep an eye out for motorcycle riders this summer.

Motorcycle riders with Harley-Davidson will go to different intersections around Billings next Saturday from 11 to 1 with flags and signs, to help remind riders and car drivers to always look three times.