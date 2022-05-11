UPDATE, MAY 12 AT 3:15 PM:

The driver who caused a multi-car crash in Billings Wednesday is now facing multiple charges.

Billings Police have identified the individual as 54-year-old Kelly Camp.

Camp was treated for injures before being remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Center on three counts of felony criminal endangerment and one county of driving under the influence.

Billings Police also report Camp’s vehicle was uninsured.

UPDATE: As of 7:55 p.m., the Billings Police Department says the scene of the crash has been cleared.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday.

Lt. Bret Becker tells our reporter on the scene that a red Toyota truck was driving too fast coming up an on-ramp when it went over the median and crossed lanes into oncoming traffic.

The Toyota hit a pick-up truck, before being forced into other lanes where it hit a white SUV and a gray pick-up truck. A red car was also hit during the incident.

A man from Billings was driving the Toyota and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

A woman driving a truck was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

At this time, Lt. Becker says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash and that they are looking at charges.

Article updated at 7:10 pm with new information.