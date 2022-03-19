EKALAKA, Mont. - A 19-year-old was killed in a rollover crash near Ekalaka on MT-7 early Saturday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that around 2:30 am Saturday, a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was driving on MT-7 before leaving the road and rolling several times.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old from Ekalaka was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Ekalaka, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Dahl Memorial. He was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.