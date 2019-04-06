The driver killed Friday night in a head-on collision with a Park County Deputy has been identified as Shawn Schmitz, 53, of Columbus, MT.

Deputy Brian Elliott-Pearson was flown by air ambulance to Billings where he has undergone two successful surgeries and is in stable condition.

Sheriff Brad Bichler thanks everyone for all of the outpouring of support, love and prayers and says, "it means more than you could possibly know."

Park County, MT - A Park County deputy had to be airlifted to Billings for treatment following a head on collision late Friday night. The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene.

According to Sheriff Brad Bichler the crash happened south of Livingston on Hwy 89 South.

Bichler says Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and evidence thus far indicates that the passenger car left its lane of travel and collided with the deputy in his lane.

The reason for the vehicle leaving its lane has not yet been determined.

Bichler says further details will be released as they become available.