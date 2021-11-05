GREEN RIVER, Wyo. - A person died following a crash that happened after a pursuit with law enforcement off Interstate-80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming Wednesday, law enforcement said.

A release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a driver for a traffic infraction at mile-marker 80 on Interstate-80. After talking briefly talking with troopers, WHP said the driver tried to get back in the vehicle. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle from fleeing but were not able to.

WHP said a pursuit began as the driver was traveling east on Interstate-80 going speeds of up to 120 miles-per-hour towards Rock Springs.

Troopers were able to pop the vehicle's tires with spike strips near mile-marker 97.

However, WHP said the driver kept driving and rear ended a belly dump combination commercial vehicle while driving fast after getting off the interstate at Exit 99.

The driver of the pursued vehicle was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash, WHP said, but the commercial vehicle driver was not injured.

WHP said the pursued vehicle had 83-pounds of marijuana inside of it.

WHP is not identifying the driver at this time pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.