BILLINGS, Mont. - A rollover crash on King Ave. and Riverside Rd. has power out in the area.

The Billings Police Department tells us the crash involved a single car, and that the driver was taken to the hospital. Their injuries were reportedly not serious.

Lights in the area are out and it is expected to take four to six hours for power to restored.

NorthWestern Energy's outage map is reporting 244 customers without power in the area.