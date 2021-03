EDGAR, Mont. - A driver in a crash that happened Feb. 27 near Edgar, Montana died Saturday.

According to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on US Highway 310 and was going too fast for the icy road conditions.

MHP said near mile-marker 37, the vehicle broadside slid off the road, rolled multiple times and stopped on its side.

The driver was ejected and brought to Billings Clinic.

He passed away Saturday, March 27 due to injuries.