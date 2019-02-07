A second hit and run crash since Jan. 21 involving a Wyoming Department of Transportation plow truck happened Wednesday afternoon north of Riverton.

Wednesday's incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. between Haymaker Draw and Burma Road (milepost 109.01) north of Riverton in the five-lane section of U.S. 26/WY789.

The WYDOT plow truck was pulling a tow plow, and the fully-deployed tow plow was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle. The WYDOT plow truck driver pulled over after the incident but nobody stopped. The plow truck driver estimated 6-8 vehicles immediately passed the plow truck after it pulled to the side of the highway. The rear bumper of the tow plow was damaged; it will be repaired.

"Most of the damage to the tow plow was cosmetic," said WYDOT heavy equipment operator Shane Pugh of Riverton. "It is unfortunate that the driver who hit the tow plow, who was likely driving too fast for conditions, chose to leave the scene of the crash."

WYDOT is asking for citizens' help in finding the person who was involved in Wednesday's hit and run incident. Please call 1-800-442-9090 to share any information regarding the incident.

The first hit and run incident involved a WYDOT plow truck that was damaged on Interstate 80 on Monday, Jan. 21. The January incident took place near milepost 182 on I-80, west of Rawlins near Wamsutter and Green River.

"Wednesday's crash should serve as a reminder to drivers of all vehicles to be aware of working plow trucks and tow plows during winter storms," Pugh said. "Please give our drivers plenty of space to do their work. These drivers have families, and their primary goal is to safely perform their jobs and go home every night to spend time with their families."

Travelers are urged to drive at slower speeds during winter storms while driving to and from work, and to use wyoroad.info and the Wyoming 511 smartphone app to monitor Wyoming roadway conditions.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.