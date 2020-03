KULR (Crow Agency)- One man is dead after hitting a horse at 10:52 Thursday night on Hwy. 212, just west of Crow Agency.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the driver, a 67-year-old Fishtail man, was heading westbound on Hwy. 212 near mile marker 1.5 when "several horses ran across the road".

MHP says the driver was unable to avoid contact and hit one of the horses. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Volkswagen Jetta the man was driving was also totaled.

MHP added the roads were dry.