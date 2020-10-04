Drive-thru haunted house opens in New Mexico

A drive-thru haunted house in New Mexico is giving people a covid-safe scare.

The creators spent a month building the outdoor experience called clown town.

They say it's a mile of terror and the state's first-ever haunted drive-thru.

Visitors can roll down their car windows to take full advantage of the fright but must wear a face covering the whole time.

The 27 sections feature clowns, pirates and scenes from movies.

Several other states have similar drive-thru haunts this Halloween including Florida, Texas and New York.