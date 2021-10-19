Drive-Thru COVID testing returns due to overwhelmed clinics

BILLINGS - With the uptick in COVID-19 cases and increased demand for COVID testing in Yellowstone County, St. Vincent Healthcare has now opened a drive-thru testing site.

RiverStone Health partnered with St. Vincent to help get the site up and running for residents.

Testing at the site, which is located in St. Vincent's parking lot M, is not just for anyone, but for people who are feeling symptomatic or who are close contacts.

Jennifer Staton, with St. Vincent, says the drive-thru site was established in response to their emergency rooms and walk-in clinics being overwhelmed with sick patients and patients looking to be tested.

She says residents had been waiting for hours to hear from their providers. Now, residents feeling symptomatic won't have to wait; They can drive through St. Vincent's parking lot M, get tested in minutes and get the results within two days.

Staton tells us, with Montana being a hotspot for COVID cases, she expects the site to stay open for at least a few weeks.

"If the numbers start to decrease then I think there is an opportunity for us to stand down, but for right now the need is great enough that we're going to be here for a while. We'd like to see things get back to normal, but we're not there yet. So, just to be vigilant, wash your hands, make sure you are wearing your mask, staying home when you are sick and to get your vaccine," Staton said.

The COVID-19 testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.