Laurel, Mont. - As we continue to re-open the Treasure state and the businesses within it this local family drive-in theater has had a rocky start to their re-opening.

Amusement Park Drive-in Theater in Laurel was just one of the many businesses that had to close their doors during the Stay-At-Home order. But now with the Governor’s directive to reopen the state, owner Riley Cooke is excited to provide a safe environment for his customers. Cooke and his family built the theater from the ground up 16-years-ago.

Ready for opening night, Cooke bought all the needed supplies.

"we were very excited. we were gearing up hard. right now there is only a couple hundred screens in the united states open for any kind of movie and every one of them is a drive in movie and we were going to join that list."

Although they had written permission from the Yellowstone County Health Director John Felton, the day after opening night Cooke was told they needed to close.

"But i didn’t close i stayed opened, i know i was in deficiency but i felt it was the right thing. I don’t think we’re hurting anybody here, we’re no different than a drive-thru restaurant.”

Stressed by the whole situation, Cooke continued to show movies but did make changes to how he ran his business.

"We’re trying to do social distancing here more than what is required by the requirements. all the tables you see in here say don’t sit at the tables, all of the fences in here keeping you back from the counter. we’re trying to do everything like that.”

Receiving a call from the governor’s office saying they made a mistake and drive-ins have the authorization from the Governor to stay open was a shock to Cooke, but now he’s ready to premiere movies under the stars again.

"We’re going to hope that people understand that we’re real serious about doing the right thing and that they feel comfortable to come here”

To find a list of showtimes and more information about Amusement Park Drive-in Theater, click here.