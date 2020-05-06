Drive-by parade celebrates local health care workers

KULR (Billings)- Waves upon waves, all in support of our healthcare workers.

"During this time, I think it's important that they know we really appreciate what they are doing. Local health care workers are honored by our local law enforcement and first responders," says Specialist McNeil, a viewer of the parade.

In coordination with the Billings Police Department, health facilities came together to make some noise, for our health care workers.

"They're our colleagues, our brothers our sisters and we appreciate them just as much as the respect they showed us today. We're very grateful for it," says Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Hospital Operations, Laurie Smith.

Laurie Smith says the Billings community and the state of Montana has pulled together through this pandemic.

She says it was a statewide team effort to flatten the curve. Like flattening the curve, it was also a team effort to put the parade together to show some love to our healthcare workers.

"To receive something like this from people we esteem so highly, it's just a great morale booster," says Smith.