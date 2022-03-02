BILLINGS, Mont. - Dress for Success in Billings is having their anniversary celebration and fundraiser on March 5. It will feature silent and live auctions, as well as New York dueling pianos.

Since opening in 2000, Dress for Success in Billings has helped about 8,000 women according to Executive Director Belinda Holloway. She said they help the women with job and interview clothing. They also help with interview skills, resumes and financial skills.

Kyle Spang came to Dress for Success in September 2021. She needed dress shoes and other items for an upcoming job interview.

"I came in to get interview clothes," Spang said. "They helped me with a wardrobe and kind-of built my confidence. And I walked out of here with a smile and just feeling just great."

Spang said the interview went well. She accepted a job offer shortly after the interview and has worked there ever since.

Spang is currently staying at a sober living facility and completing drug treatment court. She said Dress for Success also changed her view of money.

"Life is hard," she said. "And I had to pick mine up and rebuild. Just coming here to the financial literacy class has really changed my perspective on life, not just with money."

The Dress for Success event will be held March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in Billings. Live and silent auction items include art, a Billings stay-cation, a fly fishing package and jewelry. You can email them for ticket information at billings@dressforsuccess.org or go here.