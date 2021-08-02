Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is just over two months away and you could win a brand new house!

But it's all for a good cause.

A family from Washington turned to St. Jude for treatment, when their teenager developed a brain tumor.

The Bodily family says, their 13 year old, Macey, has battled brain tumors for years, and its been such a blessing to not have any medical bills, and to know exactly what is going on at all times.

"They understand that its not the time to hold back information, its already a hard enough thing, and its not only hard enough on mom and dad, its devastating, its hard on Macey, its hard on everybody, and I just appreciated that they do everything they can to lighten that load," said Macey's mom, Courtney.

The St. Jude Dream Home is almost finished over on Rich lane, on the Billings West End.

You have a chance to win the home this Fall, for just the price of a ticket, and those will go on sale next week.

All the money from the ticket sales will go to research efforts at St. Jude to fight childhood cancer.

And when you reserve that ticket, you'll also have the chance to win a $2,500 gift card courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate.

We have a telethon coming up on August 10th, when tickets go on sale. Just a heads up, only 6,800 of them will be sold.

When you reserve your ticket, you'll be in the running to win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The drawing for the home will be on October 14th.

Tickets are $100 dollars a piece.