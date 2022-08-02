MONTANA - After fatal crashes trended down about 33% for the first half of 2022, there was a "drastic increase" in July, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jay Nelson said there were 35 fatalities in July on Montana's roads (as of the time of this article).

"July has been a deadly month across the state of Montana," he said.

Sgt. Nelson reminded everyone to wear seatbelts and helmets.

"When you look on that piece of paper, you see the amount of people losing their lives from no seatbelts," Sgt. Nelson said. "You see the amount of people losing their lives, as a contributing factor, not just because, but a contributing factor of no seatbelts and no helmets. This is motorcycle season. We see a lot of motorcyclists in fatality crashes where a big contributing factor is no helmet. So, we encourage all of your viewers: put on that helmet. Put on your seatbelt."

Sgt Nelson also said they are starting a pilot program of marijuana testing this fall. It will be voluntary for drivers to participate and will involve a saliva test.

"The pilot program is designed around collecting information on people who are under the influence of marijuana. Right now, our troopers, as well as law enforcement across the country have a preliminary alcohol screening test (or PBT). And that detects alcohol, but we don't have anything that detects marijuana. There are testing devices out there that utilize saliva. (Those tests) are able to determine whether someone has marijuana in their system."

Sgt. Nelson said they plan to introduce legislation to add this saliva test to current DUI testing:

"It's only just some wording changes. The laws are in place and we're very happy with the legislature and what they've done to really combat impaired drivers. But we need to change some wording. We have to add that wording of "oral fluid testing." And that's going to be presented to the next session."

Sgt. Nelson said the legal limit for marijuana is five nanograms of active metabolite. And just like with alcohol, Sgt Nelson said it is illegal to have an open container while driving.

"There are tests for other drugs," he added. "Eventually, we're looking down the road because we know that drivers are oftentimes under the influence of not only alcohol, not only marijuana, but other drugs as well. Looking at those different enforcement tools that we can give law enforcement across the state."