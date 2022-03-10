HELENA, Mont.- The draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed land application site in Stillwater County was published Thursday.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) published the EA for R. L. Frank Septic Service, and the proposal includes approximately 199 acres of private property located 4.8 miles southeast of Park City, Mont., near Youngs Point Road.

The draft EA says R. L. Frank Septic Service is approved to apply septage on four land application sites in Stillwater County, and that they are proposing to add this site to their license.

According to the DEQ, primary treatment reduces bacteria and other pathogens prior to land application, where remaining pathogens are destroyed by sunlight or application of lime.

“As Montana’s population and seasonal visitation grow, the demand for disposal of septage increases, Wastewater treatment plants can accept only limited amounts of septage from pumpers,” the EA reads. “Land application by pumpers allows for safe disposal of septage without overloading Montana’s wastewater treatment plants. Land application also reduces Montana farmers’ reliance on chemical fertilizers to improve soil. RLF’s application was submitted to DEQ under the laws and rules for licensing septic pumpers, demonstrating their intent to meet the minimum requirements for the pumping and land application of septage”

You can view the draft EA and submit comment on the DEQ website here.