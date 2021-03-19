MONTANA - A draft bill is now in the works to get recreational marijuana rolling in the state.

However, this bill in not a carbon copy of Initiative 190, and includes new ideas like more taxes and regulations on recreational cannabis.

Representative Mike Hopkins is the sponsor of a draft bill to set up the recreational marijuana program in Montana. Similar to I-190, it has a 20% sales tax on recreational products. However, there is another tax in the draft for local governments.

"On the local side, there is an up to 5% local option tax for them to cover the costs of their sides of administration and oversight," Hopkins said.

The draft appropriates over $6 million in 2022 for 51 employees to oversee the program. Twenty-two of those to employed are already working in the medical marijuana program at the state health department. Under this new bill, those 22 employees would transfer from the state health department to the department of revenue, which oversees recreational marijuana.

The language also indicates a limit on THC levels.

"There will be a limit of a little over 39%, is how it works out. It may display in the bill as 35% potency within the flower itself," Hopkins said.

But a THC limit wouldn't sit well with dispensary owners. They argue limiting THC will continue to fuel illegal drug sales.

"Why would someone come to us, pay a 20% tax to buy my product, when there's a better product out on the streets?" Zach Schopp, of the Seed of Life Labs in Billings, said.

I-190 allows a limited amount of marijuana to be grown and cultivated in private homes, but that won’t be the case with this draft.

"In its current form, it outlaws home grow for individual use," Hopkins said.

If this all passes, recreational licensing would be limited to existing medical dispensaries for the first 18 months, and licensing would start Oct. 1.

But there’s a long way to go before then, as the draft is still awaiting a bill number. Once that happens, lawmakers are confident it will go the distance.

"There's a zero percent chance we walk out of this legislative session without this passed into law," Hopkins said.