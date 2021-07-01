KALISPELL, Mont. - Conservative Dr. Al Olszewski announced he is running for Montana's second U.S. House of Representatives seat Thursday representing Montana's western district.

According to a release from Olszewski's campaign, he is a veteran, surgeon and former legislator from the Flathead Valley.

“I am proud to have the highest lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union of any candidate in this race,” Olszewski said in his release. “My opponent, on the other hand, has a 69% conservative lifetime rating from the ACU in both the State Legislature and U.S. Congress, and a F-rating from Montana’s only conservative tracker.”

Olszewski said he will prioritize defending the Constitution, the unborn and public land access in Montana as a U.S. Representative. He said he opposes CSKT Water Compact.

“The compact gave the personal and public water rights of Western Montana to a third party without remuneration or our day in court – to put it simply, it was theft,” Olszewski said in his release. “I will not let this issue rest until the people of Western Montana have their water rights returned.”

Olszewski is expected to make his first public appearance at the Flathead Liberty Coalition meeting at the Red Lion Hotel Conference Center in Kalispell Thursday at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.